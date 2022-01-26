Not Tonight 2 Will Be Launching For PC On February 11th

No More Robots and PanicBarn revealed this week that Not Tonight 2 will finally be coming to PC on February 17th, 2022. This time taking place in America, you get to go through the experience of being in a very paranoid, broken, alternative version of the country as some of the greater issues that we deal with today have boiled over. In the middle of all this, your friend has gone missing in the middle of a protest, and it's up to you to find them by making your way to a Miami gulag to break them out before something awful happens. Will you be able to get their documents to Miami in time? You can check out the latest trailer for the game below.

Immigration Enforcement Case #112: You are under arrest. Unless your friends can cross a broken America, retrieve your identifying documents and stay out of trouble… this is the end of the American dream for you. Not Tonight 2 explores an alternative, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage, and democracy is a thing of the past. Written and brought to life by a team of POC writers and artists, this U.S. road trip explores every festering orifice of this Land of Liberty. A variety of politically-driven , sometimes quite silly minigames help this road trip take form. Check your guests follow the correct religion, then join a cult, tap along to rhythm games, make sure the Colonel's chickens have enough steroids pumped into them, serve your fellow Canadians with free poutine, work a day or two on the Texan wall… Not Tonight 2 intertwines the lives of Malik, Kevin and Mari, as they race across the land of the free, on a mission to save their friend Eduardo from being deported (or worse) by the fascist Martyrs regime.

Not Tonight 2 Reveal Trailer