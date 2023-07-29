Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Nova Strike, Sanuk Games

Nova Strike Has Officially Launched For Consoles & PC

Looking for a classic arcade shoot em' up set in space? Nacon has you covered as you can play Nova Strike right now and help save the galaxy.

Nacon along with developer Sanuk Games have released their latest game Nova Strike, along with a brand new trailer for you to enjoy. In case you haven't seen this game before, this a retro shoot 'em up in which you will be flung into a distant galaxy where you face waves of increasingly powerful enemies all looking to destroy you. It harkens back to the era of arcade titles of the same build, where you can instantly just dive into it and know what you're doing after a couple of minutes. Even when you die, the fin isn't over as each new game generates new levels for you to play, giving you a different experience each time. you can enjoy hours of challenging fun. Check out the launch trailer below as it's available right now for PC and all three major consoles.

"Alone against everyone, players attack enemy bases and try to obliterate the space defenses blocking their way. To do this, players must skilfully avoid enemy fire in the classic tradition of the bullet hell genre.

By defeating enemy squadrons, pilots earn points that can be spent on upgrading their firepower and defenses to become more powerful. Players can use Nova Strike's roguelite mechanics to customize their ship and test a variety of strategies. Furthermore, the seven levels of each chapter are procedurally generated, making each run a fresh challenge! Nova Strike boasts a 2D pixel art design and an original soundtrack inspired by classic video game space shooters. This innovative game in Nacon's catalog offers nostalgic gamers a contemporary version of the classic shoot'em up."

Explosive gameplay that requires quick reactions and accuracy to win battles

A rewarding sense of progression from roguelite mechanics and a wide range of upgrades

No two runs are the same thanks to procedurally generated maps and extensive weaponry customization

A retro design with pixel art graphics and vertical scrolling

A nostalgic take on the shoot'em up genre which is just as much fun today!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!