NOWWA Announces New Parkour Shooter BulletVille

Indie game studio NOWWA recently announced a brand new parkour-style shooter with the reveal of BulletVille. The game is going to be a PvP, free-to-play multiplayer parkour hero shooter where you will choose your characters and head into the battlefield to be the last person standing. All while using crazy tactics where pretty much the entire level has the potential to be a vantage point. The game is set to be released sometime in Q3 2021 on a few platforms and heading into 2022 for others. We're not sure who will be first but we know it will be released for PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile (iOS, Android) devices. You can read a little bit more about the game below and check out the debut trailer for it, along with a quote from the announcement. But it's going to be a while before we have anything else to report on it.

BulletVille features action-packed, fast-paced gameplay that combines parkour mobility with wacky heroes, each with unique weapons and special abilities. The setting is a futuristic universe where outlaws from across the galaxy rush to New Montana, a planet with no laws and full of treasure, in search of riches and fortune. The movement mechanics allow players to pull off crazy moves. The developers also plan on introducing a Creator Workshop, where players will be able to create their own maps, weapons and customize their heroes. "My dream was to take the parkour locomotion from games like Infamous 2 or Prince of Persia, add in the arena type combat from games like Quake 3 Arena (which I played way too much back in the day), with a rich sci-fi lore similar to Everscape or Firefly, and the modern hero classes and progression systems – So we did just that, and created BulletVille," said Yohami Zerpa, Founder at NOWWA.

