Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Adds Six-Month Update You can now celebrate the six-month anniversary of Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent with two of the game's original characters.

Square Enix has released a new six-month anniversary update for Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent, which includes brand new content. The game will be celebrating in style by bringing in two characters from the original game as you'll be able to collect Ophilia and Olberic to be a part of your team. They also have some anniversary events, new modes, and a few other surprises for you to get involved with. We got the dev notes on the update for you here as the update is now live.

Main Story Update – Bestower of Fame: Chapter 2 Release: This new story update centers on Sazantos the Flamaguard and Rondo of the Knights Ardante in their quest to uncover the plot of Black Scarlet by the true mastermind behind it. Atlasdam, a new town, will also be introduced.

Players can obtain various bonuses by logging in daily, including a total of 600 rubies and more. Ultimate Techniques: This new skill system enables players to use BP during battle to fill a special gauge. When the gauge becomes full, players can activate a powerful Ultimate Technique to turn the tide of battle.

