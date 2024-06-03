Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fenix Studios Pty, Office Fight

Office Fight Reveals Free Steam Next Fest Demo For Next Week

Wanna get revenge on the corporation that just laid you off? Office Fight will have a free demo to give you a taste of that action.

Article Summary Free demo of Fenix Studios' Office Fight launching on Steam Next Fest.

Experience revenge in a satirical office rampage game setting.

Tackle over 100 levels with physics-based puzzles and destruction.

Customize characters and design battlegrounds to mirror your office.

Indie game developer and publisher Fenix Studios Pty has revealed their latest game, Office Fight, will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. The game will let you become the ultimate revenge machine as you play an office worker who was laid off by the evil corporation you were forced to work for in order to stay alive in an unfair economy that values money over people. So, let's burn this place to the ground! The demo is technically already out, but the game will be available from June 10-17 for the festival.

Office Fight

You've been unfairly laid off by Mega Corp, and the news kills you. Literally. But your restless ghost has unfinished business… REVENGE! 'Restructure' Mega Corp one department at a time, unleashing hilarious physics-based chaos as you uncover their diabolical secrets. One part therapy, three parts anarchy, Office Fight lets desk jockeys everywhere launch a cappuccino into the face of the status quo. Work sucks. Break stuff! Office Fight is a casual action strategy game featuring physics-based puzzles, destructible environments, and ragdoll fight simulations. We've all had that boss who could use some polite feedback. Now is your chance to show them how you really feel about their management style. Get ready for your 1:1 performance review!

Physics-based destruction as you click, drag, and smash office equipment.

An immersive mystery that'll require your best demolition detective skills.

Side-splitting boss fights like Karon the Customer Service Manager.

Hilarious ragdoll physics guaranteed to break your funny bone.

Wicked mechanics like chain reactions, haunted items, and portals.

Over 100 different levels with infinite demolition outcomes.

Over 40 takedowns to help you reshape company culture.

Designable office battlegrounds to replicate your workspace.

Customizable characters to make things personal.

Unlockable runes to level up your mayhem.

Live leaderboard to test the most competitive workplace warriors.

