Offworld Industries Announces Rebrand To Just Offworld

Video game publishing company Offworld Industries has decided they are going to rebrand their entire company to just "Offworld"

This morning, Offworld Industries announced that they have decided to officially rebrand their entire company to be called "Offworld." The shift has clearly been made to make the company branding and name recognition simplified, as it is the current trend for gaming companies on the rise these days. The team sent out a press release, along with a couple of quotes, which we have for you below. But the simple fact is it's the same company with the word Industries cut off, with no major internal changes to the way they do business.

Offworld Industries Becomes Offworld

The shift signals a more streamlined and modernized brand identity for Offworld, who finished 2023 with the launch of Squad 44, the WW2-themed FPS that today received its most comprehensive update yet. Encompassing animation, level design and coding changes, improved accessibility and more, the latest update for Squad 44 marks the kick-off to an exciting new year for Offworld and its titles. Also included in the update for Squad 44 is a new spawn system, meant to reduce reliance on the in-game Logistics Squad Leader and to mitigate technical and gameplay issues. While this change is reflective of some Squad game mechanics, both Offworld and Mercury Arts remain committed to retaining the core gameplay structure of Squad 44, and will continue to fine-tune the spawn system in accordance with player and community feedback.

The rebrand also extends to the official Offworld website, which has been redesigned for a crisper aesthetic and better accessibility. Speaking on the announcement, Senior Marketing Manager Gareth Woods said:

"This rebrand is more than a refinement; it's a declaration of our dedication to innovation, adaptability, and the limitless possibilities within the gaming universe. Offworld encapsulates the spirit of exploration and boundless creativity that defines our approach to game development. We want our new logo to become a stamp of quality that gamers can trust, representing the care and hard work we put into every gaming experience."

Vlad Ceraldi, CEO of Offworld, added that the decision to rebrand "reflects our commitment to exploration, innovation, and creating gaming experiences that transcend boundaries. We are excited about the future and look forward to taking our community on this thrilling journey."

