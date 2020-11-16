Okiku Joins One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 In Character Pack 3

Bandai Namco revealed today that Okiku, the deadly samurai, will be the next characterr to join One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The devs didn't release a ton of info about her beyond the screenshots you see here and this short bio: "One of the loyal retainers of the noble Kozuki Family, Okiku is renowned for her swift footwork and elegant swordsmanship in battle; and possesses enormous strength to topple even the greatest of foes." The character is going to be a strong addition to the pack, which will also bring the previously announced Kin'emon to the game. The company has yet to set a date on it, and we still have one more character reveal to go before wen end up getting one. Most likely it will be like the reast and sold for $12. In the meantime, enjoy the pictures of her as she will be seen in the game while we wait for the next reveal.

The Pirate Warriors series has successfully combined the popular anime One Piece with the thrilling action of the Warriors series to create a worldwide phenomenon selling more than four million copies! Based on the concept of "fighting hordes of enemies while adventuring with trusted allies," experience awesome One Piece action lifted straight from the anime! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest evolution of Pirate Warriors action! Based on the concept of "experiencing a real One Piece battlefield," buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the One Piece world! Injecting fresh elements that couldn't be achieved in previous entries has now realized an even more thrilling brand of Pirate Warriors action!