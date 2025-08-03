Posted in: Events, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, J.K. Simmons, Skybound Games

Omni-Man Added to Invincible VS Roster at Evo 2025

In what was probably the most predictable addition to the fighting game's roster, Omni-Man was shown off at Evo 2025 for Invincible VS

Article Summary Omni-Man joins the Invincible VS roster, revealed during Evo 2025 with a thrilling trailer.

This powerful fighter brings brutal moves, versatile range, and relentless pressure to the tag team battles.

Invincible VS offers 3v3 superhero combat in iconic locations, packed with bone-breaking combos and ultimates.

Features include cinematic story mode, arcade, training, and online multiplayer for fans of comics and fighters.

Skybound Entertainment revealed a new character addition to the Invincible VS roster at Evo 2025, as we got our first look at Omni-Man. In what should really just have been the most predictable addition, they showed off one of the biggest and baddest characters in the history of the franchise. And yes, that is J.K. Simmons telling you that this isn't your fight to win. Enjoy the latest trailer as we're waiting to find out when in 2026 the game will officially be released.

Omni-Man

A versatile and brutal fighter, Omni-Man is an excellent pick for or against any team composition. His versatile move set offers options at all ranges: he can apply pressure from a distance with his concussive blast, punish reckless advances with anti-air tools, or close the gap in an instant with his sudden and devastating takedowns. Balanced, efficient and relentless, Omni-Man is a top-tier "point" character for players who want to set the pace from the very first hit.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!