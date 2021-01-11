How Will Pokémon GO Handle Primal Groudon & Kyogre?

Groudon and Kyogre are returning to Pokémon GO for a brief raid rotation this month. They have been featured multiple times since their release and have even had their Shiny forms made available, but there are two super-powered forms of these Legendary Pokémon that have not yet been revealed in the game: Primal Reversion Groudon and Kyogre. Here's everything you need to know about what Primal Reversion is and how it may be implemented in Pokémon GO.

Primal Reversion is the process by which Kyogre and Groudon absorb nature's energy and tap into the original power their species had in ancient times. This makes them Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, which increases their power dramatically. In the original games, Kyogre and Groudon much each hold a different orb in order to transform, much in the same way that Pokémon hold Mega Stones to evolve. This similarity in the main series games leaves me to believe that Primal Reversion will be introduced to Pokémon GO via…

Primal Raids: I strongly believe we will see Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon treated the exact same way as Megas. We will likely see Kyogre and Groudon in a Mega Raid equivalent where we will earn Mega Energy or a Primal equivalent in order to facilitate a temporary transformation.

The Giratina: Or, Niantic will treat these Pokémon like they did the Altered Forme and Origin Forme Giratina. While I think this is much less likely due to the already established similarity between Mega Evolution and Primal Reversion, it's still possible that we will be able to catch these as separate, permanently transformed Formes.

There is no word on when Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be released in Pokémon GO but as news comes in, Bleeding Cool will report. Until then, happy hunting, fellow trainers.