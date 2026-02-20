Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blukulélé, Gambonanza, Sidekick Publishing, Stray Fawn Publishing

Gambonanza Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Experience chess a very different way in Gambonanza, as the game has released a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest next week

Article Summary Gambonanza debuts a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest—download now on Steam and experience the twist on chess.

Play a turn-based chess roguelike on a tiny board, offering fresh challenges and fast-paced strategic gameplay.

Combine over 150 unique Gambits, dynamic reserves, and board upgrades for endless tactical possibilities.

Enjoy vibrant pixel art, mini-games, and quirky fairground ambiance in this reimagined chess adventure.

Indie game developer Blukulélé, along with co-publisher Sidekick Publishing and Stray Fawn Publishing, has released a free demo for their latest title, Gambonanza. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a a turn-based chess roguelike where they take the traditional game and put a few new challenges in the way on a smaller board. Its still chess, but played an entirely different, more competitive way. The free demo is live right now as it will be a part of Steam Next Fest next week. You can also check out the latest trailer here.

Gambonanza

Gambonanza is a turn-based chess roguelike, set on a tiny board with higher stakes. Master tactical twists, invest your winnings and discover new rule-bending Gambits, tile and piece combinations. Face off against challenging bosses and get lost in all the ways you can break traditional chess! Enter the wild world of Gambonanza, where traditional chess has been reimagined into a snackable, strategy-packed roguelike adventure. In this game, victory isn't about capturing just the king; it's about capturing every single piece on the board through masterful synergies! But be careful, if you waste too many moves the board will crumble around you…

Smaller Starting Boards that Pack a Punch : enjoy the strategic tension of a chess game packaged in snackable and high-impact rounds.

: enjoy the strategic tension of a chess game packaged in snackable and high-impact rounds. Synergistic Gambits & Pieces : Combine your chess pieces with over 150+ Gambits to unlock devastating combos and strategic surprises.

: Combine your chess pieces with over 150+ Gambits to unlock devastating combos and strategic surprises. Dynamic Reserve System: Keep a stock of extra pieces off-board and deploy them at crucial moments to shift the balance of power.

Keep a stock of extra pieces off-board and deploy them at crucial moments to shift the balance of power. Strategic Board Upgrades: Enhance your chessboard and hone your tactical edge with golden squares, blessing tiles, protective surfaces, and more!

Enhance your chessboard and hone your tactical edge with golden squares, blessing tiles, protective surfaces, and more! Retro Aesthetic & Quirky Ambiance: Immerse yourself in vibrant pixel art with a nostalgic CRT filter, evoking the playful excitement of a fairground.

Immerse yourself in vibrant pixel art with a nostalgic CRT filter, evoking the playful excitement of a fairground. Engaging Mini-Games: Test your luck and skill in challenges inspired by pachinko, slot machines, and Gachapon, each offering game-changing upgrades.

