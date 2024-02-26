Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: One More Dungeon 2, Ratalaika Games, Stately Snail

One More Dungeon 2 To Launch On Consoles This Week

Ratalaika Games have confirmed the official release of One More Dungeon 2, as the game will be released for consoles this Friday.

Article Summary One More Dungeon 2 launches on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch March 1, 2024.

Immersive rogue-lite experience with procedurally-generated levels.

Enhanced from PC version with all updates and additional content included.

Gameplay features boss fights, multiple regions, and a variety of weapons.

Indie game developer Stately Snail and publisher Ratalaika Games confirmed the release date of One More Dungeon 2, as it will be released in a few days. The game has already been out on PC since the Fall of 2022, bringing players an improved experience from the original with tougher challenges and greater rewards. Now, console players will be able to experience it as it will be released across the board for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. What's more, this version will come with all the updates and added content that's been released since the PC launch. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on March 1, 2024.

One More Dungeon 2

After a whole day's journey through the forest, you stopped for a spell and were about to lie down to sleep, when suddenly shadows appeared from the darkness and pounced on you! You wake up in the ruins of an ancient fortress, held captive by giant sentient snails. In exchange for your life, their leader demands that you descend into the ancient dungeon's depths and destroy the creature that has settled there. It looks like you have no choice but to obey. At least for now… One More Dungeon 2 is a Dungeon Crawler Roguelite in a fantasy setting. As a nameless adventure seeker, you venture into an ancient dungeon full of secrets, traps, and hostile creatures. Use a wide arsenal of magic staves, melee weapons, and forbidden artifacts to fight your way through the crowds of enemies and make it out alive!

Procedurally-generated levels combined with handcrafted locations;

Boss fights and exploration of parallel worlds;

Five different regions, each with a unique set of enemies;

An old fortress available for exploration and hiding an ancient secret;

A wide arsenal of magic staves, melee weapons, and ancient relics.

