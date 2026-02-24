Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Outcity

Outcity Ponders What Would Happen Beyond Growing Crops

You can play a free demo of the game Outcity as part of Steam Next Fest, as the game ponders what would happen to farmers beyond farming

Article Summary Outcity offers a unique farming sim where your farmers evolve beyond just growing crops and raising animals.

Customize every detail as you build a countryside homestead, from cozy gardens to sprawling townships.

Discover diverse landscapes, unlock over 140 upgrades, and shape your world with creative freedom.

Manage a bustling community, form relationships, and fend off mischievous skeletons after dark.

Indie game developers Titan and Droox, along with publisher indie.io, have released a free demo for their new farming simulator, Outcity. The game has a simple premise: what would happen in a farming sim if the farmers kept going beyond just farming crops? From there you get an interesting title in which you'll be able to see your farmers grow beyond just raising pigs and growing corn. The demo is available now on Steam Next Fest, as the team are planning to release the full game "soon."

Outcity

Outcity is a cozy sandbox farm simulator where creativity grows as freely as the crops you plant. Start fresh in the countryside, transform untamed lands into your dream homestead, and build a thriving community from the ground up. Create anything you can imagine, from a cozy cottage garden to a sprawling countryside metropolis. Tidy layouts, artistic designs, creative chaos — every path, field, and decoration is yours to shape. Outcity gives you the freedom to express your style and build the countryside world you've always imagined.

Your journey will take you through lush meadows, arid hillsides, and fertile lowlands. Each region offers exclusive crops, valuable resources, and new opportunities for expansion. Venture into fresh territories, discover what the land has to offer, and let your creativity shape every corner of the map. The land is alive — and as you learn to care for it, your world grows with you. Outcity features over 140 upgrades spanning farming, fishing, construction, automation, exploration, and light combat. Each one enriches the way you plant, build, gather, and defend, creating a natural sense of progression that unfolds as you play.

Experiment with soil types, irrigation systems, and planting strategies to help your farm flourish, or unwind with peaceful fishing and quiet exploration in search of hidden secrets scattered throughout the valley.

As your farm expands, the valley fills with life. The townsfolk who settle nearby aren't just decoration — they're part of your world. Build relationships, enjoy light moments of flirtation, and assign villagers to help with farming, harvesting, gathering, and even protecting your land. Their support adds a relaxed layer of strategy and helps your settlement feel like a true community growing together. When night falls and the valley grows quiet, mischievous skeletons begin to wander. Some appear tucked into hidden corners of the world, while others emerge near your farm, targeting crops, fences, and anything left unguarded. They're more playful than terrifying, but they bring just enough trouble to keep evenings interesting.

