Overwatch 2 Unveils Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch

Its time to suit up in a very different way in Overwatch 2, as Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch arrievs with week with ultra content!

Discover the vibrant Runapasi Push Map and immerse yourself in Peruvian culture.

Master your heroes with new single-player courses and earn Battle Pass XP.

Support Breast Cancer Research with Pink Mercy items and unlock Mythic Weapon skins.

Blizzard Entertainment rolled out new details about the next season coming to Overwatch 2, as Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch arrives this week. Taking cues from Tv shows such as Power Rangers and Dragon Ball Z, the season turns our heroes into mega-heroes as they'll get a new story and skins related to being on a team hero show. Plus, you'll see lifeguard outfits, new maps, new Hero Mastery stats, and what feels like some pre-anniversary celebrations. being cooked up. We have some of the dev notes below, and you can read more about the season in the latest blog, with it all set to kick off on June 20.

Overwatch 2 – Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch

Runapasi Push Map : Hike your way up to this hidden town in the Peruvian Andes in Overwatch 2's newest push map. This map features tight streets and nods to the local culture, including the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument. Play it in Quick Play and Competitive when Season 11 launches!

: Hike your way up to this hidden town in the Peruvian Andes in Overwatch 2's newest push map. This map features tight streets and nods to the local culture, including the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument. Play it in Quick Play and Competitive when Season 11 launches! Hero Mastery : Sharpen your kunai and master your aim with the brand-new Hero Mastery single-player courses for both Kiriko and Soldier: 76 coming this season. Take part in new challenges in a limited-time event from June 20 to July 9, and earn new rewards and up to 22,500 Battle Pass XP.

: Sharpen your kunai and master your aim with the brand-new Hero Mastery single-player courses for both Kiriko and Soldier: 76 coming this season. Take part in new challenges in a limited-time event from June 20 to July 9, and earn new rewards and up to 22,500 Battle Pass XP. Pink Mercy for a Cause : Starting June 25 Pink Mercy returns to the Shop, and a new Rose Gold Mercy bundle arrives! 100% of the proceeds from these items will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

: Starting June 25 Pink Mercy returns to the Shop, and a new Rose Gold Mercy bundle arrives! 100% of the proceeds from these items will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Mythic Weapon Skins: Arriving with the mid-season update, slay in style with Mythic Weapon skins! Similar to Heroic Weapon skins, these come with exclusive sound and visual effects. Redeem Mythic prisms to earn and upgrade Mythic Weapons, starting with the Mythic Bound Demon Reinhardt Weapon Skin, coming July 23.

