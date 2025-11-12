Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac Man, red cross

Pac-Man Teams With The Red Cross For The Holidays

The Red Cross has a special promotion for those who donate blodd across two specific weeks, as you can get some special Pac-Man collectibles

Article Summary Pac-Man partners with the Red Cross for an exclusive holiday blood donation campaign in 2025.

Donors from Nov 17 to Dec 7 receive special Red Cross x Pac-Man socks and a custom Gashapon collectible.

The campaign aims to encourage blood donations during a critical seasonal shortage in the holiday months.

Pac-Man celebrates its 45th anniversary by spreading joy and supporting lifesaving blood drives.

As part of their 45th Anniversary plans, Bandai Namco has teamed up with the Red Cross to give doners some exclusive Pac-Man items for donating. Those who show up to an official Red Cross donation location and give blood or platelets between November 17 to December 7, 2025, will be gifted an exclusive pair of Red Cross x Pac-Man socks and a custom Gashapon (as you can see here) while supplies last. This is basically a fun incentive for gamers to take part in the drive during the holiday season. We have more info from the announcement below, as you can find locations on their website.

Red Cross x Pac-Man

Blood and platelets are needed every day for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, among others. Every two seconds someone needs a transfusion. This partnership comes at a critical time. Right now, the Red Cross is facing a drop in donor turnout at a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients during the holidays.

"The last two months of the year can be a challenge to maintain a strong blood supply," said Darren Irby, executive director of Brand and Partnerships with the Red Cross. "Seasonal activities, holiday planning, inclement weather and cold and flu season all can prevent people from giving blood during this time of year. We are thrilled to work with Pac-Man to help encourage more donations during this critical period."

"Pac-Manhas always been about bringing people together and spreading joy," said Susan Tran, Sr. Director of Brand Development for Pac-Man at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "We're proud to celebrate 45 years of that legacy by teaming up with the Red Cross to encourage new audiences to take part in something equally rewarding—saving lives through blood donation."

