Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: Unleashed, UVS Games

Champion Legends, Mechanics, & Riftbound: Unleashed Details Revealed

New info was dropped this week about Riftbound: Unleashed, the next expansion to the League of Legends TCG, due out this Spring

Article Summary Riftbound: Unleashed expansion launches May 8 with 220+ cards and 30+ alternate art cards.

New mechanics Ambush, XP, and Hunt add fresh strategies and interactions to the TCG gameplay.

New Champions Kha'Zix, Lillia, Diana, and Ivern join the roster alongside unique token types.

Ultimate Rarity Baron Nashor card debuts, plus Summoner Skirmish tournament dates announced.

Riot Games and UVS Games released new information this week for the upcoming launch of Riftbound: Unleashed, the next expansion on the way for the League of Legends trading card game. The set will see some new additions to the Champion Legends, including Kha'Zix, Lillia, Diana, and Ivern being added to the mix. We'll also see three new mechanics be implemented in the form of Ambush, XP, and Hunt that will help spice things up for certain characters and make a few of the decks a little more fluid. We'll also see new Tokens added to the set, including Baron Pit, Birds, Reflections, Sprites, and more.

You can read mroe of the details from the team below as the set will launch in China on April 10, followed by its English launch on May 8. Also, stay tuned this week for Bleeding Cool to exclusively reveal a card from the set.

Riftbound: Unleashed Changes The TCG With New Mechanics

Unleashed includes over 220 cards and over 30 alternate art cards, expanding Riftbound with new Champion Legends, bold mechanics, and powerful plays that reward those who bide their time… then strike when it matters most. To kick off the Unleashed preview season, Sydeon, Disguised Toast, Scarra, and Yvonne face off in a Riftbound showcase match, debuting several Legends, units, spells, and keywords coming with Unleashed. Players can look forward to the following new mechanics coming to Riftbound with Unleashed:

Cards with Ambush can be played as a reaction to a battlefield where you have units, allowing you to surprise your opponent with reinforcements mid-showdown.

can be played as a reaction to a battlefield where you have units, allowing you to surprise your opponent with reinforcements mid-showdown. XP is a resource you build up and spend for unique advantages. XP also translates into Levels, and cards with Level benefit from how much XP you've earned.

is a resource you build up and spend for unique advantages. XP also translates into Levels, and cards with Level benefit from how much XP you've earned. Cards with the Hunt keyword will earn XP for you when they're used to conquer or hold a battlefield.

Unleashed is jam-packed with tokens, including the Baron Pit (joins the battlefield when Baron Nashor is played), Birds (armed with Deflect), Reflections (becomes a copy of another card already in play), and Sprites (temporary, killed at the start of your Beginning phase.

Riot Games also unveiled Ultimate Rarity , a unique Overnumbered card appearing in less than one percent of packs in Riftbound. Unleashed features just one Ultimate Rare: the mighty Baron Nashor!

, a unique Overnumbered card appearing in less than one percent of packs in Riftbound. Unleashed features just one Ultimate Rare: the mighty Baron Nashor! The Summoner Skirmish windows for Unleashed open May 25 (Window 1) and June 22 (Window 2). Summoner Skirmishes allow players to participate in a constructed 1v1 tournament for the opportunity to secure a spot in a Riftbound Regional Qualifier and win exclusive prizes, including playmats and promo cards.

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