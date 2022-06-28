The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 14: Unown

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with three different cards dedicated to one of the strangest Psychic-type Pokémon in the entire hobby.

This set is bringing major Neo Genesis vibes with the amount of Unown we are getting here. I'm trying to see if these spell something but there are so many that it's a little hard to tell. Maybe you can tell me if you see anything in the comments below. Artists Masakazu Fukuda, Hasuno, and Naoki Saito each deliver a group of Unown with completely different and equally beautiful backgrounds. There is something otherworldly about the coloring of each card that acts as a throughline to each of the three cards. As I wrote before, this brings Neo vibes as that was the set where Unown first arrived in the Pokémon TCG. I still remember the Unown in the Neo Premium File that had the Unown that spell N, E, and O, so these three appearing here add a welcome bit of nostalgia.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.