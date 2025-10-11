Posted in: Anime, Board Games, Comics, Conventions, Games, Manga, NYCC, Tabletop, TV, Yen Press | Tagged: anime, Delicious in Dungeon, manga, Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon the Board Game, New York Comic Con 2025, Yen Press

Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon Board Game Shown at NYCC 2025

Hit manga and anime Delicious in Dungeon is getting a board game from Yen Pres as Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon the Board Game

Article Summary Delicious in Dungeon board game Monster Eater revealed by Yen Press at NYCC 2025, releasing May 2026.

Fans can play as characters, explore dungeons, battle and cook monsters for victory points in this adaptation.

Inspired by the classic Monster Maker game and designed by Ginichiro Suzuki for 2–5 players to enjoy together.

The manga and anime Delicious in Dungeon have won major awards and expanded with guides and spin-off books.

At New York Comic Con 2025, Yen Press announced the acquisition of the board game Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon, set for release in May 2026. Inspired by the popular 1998 Monster Maker board game, this exciting iteration of Delicious in Dungeon allows fans to play as their favorite characters and team up to explore dungeons, battle (or eat!) iconic monsters from the series, and earn victory points to win. Delicious in Dungeon is the award-winning and bestselling series written by Ryoko Kui, released in English from Yen Press in May 2017, and has since been adapted into a popular anime series. Every diehard anime fan has watched the series on streaming.

Monster Eater: Delicious in Dungeon

In this collaborative game combining the hit manga Delicious in Dungeon and the work of legendary game designer Ginichiro Suzuki, you and a party of 2–5 of your closest friends can delve the depths of the dungeon together, seeking fame, wealth, power, and more. But beware: Deadly monsters lie in wait—for you to dine on them! Hunt monsters in dungeon, kill them, cook them and eat them!

Beloved for its unique premise, engaging characters, and detailed worldbuilding, the series received an anime adaptation that premiered on Netflix in January 2024. Later that year, the series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards and Best Continuing Manga Series at the inaugural American Manga Awards. In addition to the complete manga series and box set, Yen Press also publishes Doodles by Ryoko Kui: Daydream Hour, Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer's Bible, and Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer's Bible, Complete Edition.

The addition of Delicious in Dungeon to the Monster Eater games will aptly feature players as the manga characters cooking, eating and selling dishes made from the monsters they kill. Because they're delicious in dungeon with Monster Eater, two flavours that taste good together! Nom nom nom!

