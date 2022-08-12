Pac-Man World Re-Pac Reveals More Revitalized Levels

Bandai Namco has released another video for Pac-Man World Re-Pac, showing off how they've revitalized more levels in the game. Previously they showed off what the first two levels look like in this remastered title, but today we're getting a look at the next two as we get to see how those areas and the bosses have been changed and updated for a modern version. Enjoy the video below as the game comes out on August 26th for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

First released in 1999, Pac-Man World saw Pac-Man's exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. This first entry in the Pac-Man World trilogy went on to sell 1.5 million units worldwide! Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here! In Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to fi nd the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man's family & friends and ruined his party! Pac-Man must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends, and face-off against the Ghosts' boss, Toc-Man! With polished graphics, enhanced gameplay, and updated features – Pac-Man World Re-Pac is action/platforming fun for both experienced Pac-fans and new Pac-thusiasts the world over! A Modernized Classic: Taking advantage of current generation hardware, this 3D action-adventure platformer is packed with smoother intuitive gameplay, updated visuals including a shiny new look for Pac-Man and the Ghosts, an improved UI, fi ne-tuned environmental details, and a wider view of the action.

Multiple Modes: Adventure through the main campaign in Quest Mode, Play a collection of 3D mazes in Maze Mode! Clear Quest Mode to unlock the original Pac-Man game in Original Mode!

A World Of Adventure: Dodge Ghosts and other baddies, solve environmental puzzles, and collect items through the six areas of Ghost Island: Pirate Area, Ruins Area, Space Area, Funhouse Area, Factory Area, and Mansion Area – each featuring multiple levels and a unique boss battle challenge!

He's Got The Moves: More than running and chomping – Pac-Man will butt-bounce, rev-roll, hover jump, and more through the six areas while collecting Pac-Dots, fruit, and power ups! Become invincible and walk underwater with the Metal Pac-Man power-up and become Mega Pac-Man to chomp the ghosts!

Rescue The Pac-Fam & Friends: Find keys hidden in each world to rescue Pac-Mom, Pac-Boy, Pac-Sis, Professor Pac, Pac-Buddy, and Pooka. With each rescue Pac-Man gains an advantage for the fi nal battle against the dreaded Toc-Man!