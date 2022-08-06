Pac-Man World Re-Pac Shows Off Revitalized Levels In New Video

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this week for Pac-Man World Re-Pac, as they show off the work they did on some of the old levels. There really isn't much competition here as you look at the video and see the two games side-by-side. The older version definitely looks like it was made about 25 years ago, while the newer version looks like something that was created in the past five years. It even appears they realized some of the mechanics of the game needed some tweaking as the way you approach certain aspects of the game looks a lot different. You can check out the full video down below as the game is still currently set to be released on August 26th, 2022, for PC and all three major consoles.

First released in 1999, Pac-Man World saw Pac-Man's exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. This first entry in the Pac-Man World trilogy went on to sell 1.5 million units worldwide! Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here! In Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to fi nd the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man's family & friends and ruined his party! Pac-Man must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends, and face-off against the Ghosts' boss, Toc-Man! With polished graphics, enhanced gameplay, and updated features – Pac-Man World Re-Pac is action/platforming fun for both experienced Pac-fans and new Pac-thusiasts the world over! A Modernized Classic: Taking advantage of current generation hardware, this 3D action-adventure platformer is packed with smoother intuitive gameplay, updated visuals including a shiny new look for Pac-Man and the Ghosts, an improved UI, fi ne-tuned environmental details, and a wider view of the action.

