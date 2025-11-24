Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Paddle Paddle Paddle Releases New Racing Mode Update

Paddle Paddle Paddle has been given an all-new update this week, as players can compete in the brand-new Racing Mode right now

Article Summary

  • Paddle Paddle Paddle adds chaotic new Racing Mode for up to four-player online or team competition.
  • Dodge traps, paddle through wild parkour, and race friends in unforgiving multiplayer obstacle courses.
  • Play solo or co-op, control one or both paddles, and brace for hilarious rage-inducing challenges.
  • Features include physics-based controls, speedrun timer, input rebinding, and adjustable checkpoints.

Developer Zoroarts and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released a new update for Paddle Paddle Paddle, as players can now compete in a new mode. The game has been given a new Racing Mode, which turns the obstacle course you already play in the game into a chaotic multiplayer race. You can compete with up to four players online, choosing to go individually or in teams of two against each other, as they have added a new sense of competition to the title. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is now live for free.

Paddle Paddle Paddle
Credit: Assemble Entertainment

Paddle Paddle Paddle

Grab your paddles (and your patience) and set out on a stupidly long, lava-surrounded parkour adventure. In Paddle Paddle Paddle, you and/or a deeply regretting friend must paddle your way through swinging axes, weird wind, evil slopes, and that one jump you'll miss at least 27 times in a row … maybe more. One paddle each. Lava everywhere. You'll fall. You'll scream. You might cry. Good luck and embrace the salt. At the end of the journey? A legendary, mysterious, possibly pointless prize awaits. Maybe. If you ever get there. Probably not. This game will test your coordination, your sanity, and your friendships. You can either:

  • Play solo and control both paddles like some kind of multitasking god
  • Or play in local/online co-op, where each of you controls a paddle. Coordination is key. So is not yelling. Too much.
  • Physics-based paddling like in real life (sort of. not really.)
  • High Frustration factor (rage-quitting is a feature, not a bug)
  • Local & Online Co-op — destroy friendships from anywhere!
  • Speedrun Timer — for those who hate themselves
  • One giant handcrafted level with wacky biomes and checkpoint options (toggle them in Settings!)
  • Input Rebinding — because your keyboard will suffer
  • Settings with mercy — toggle checkpoints, fix controls, or just cry a little

