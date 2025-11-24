Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paddle Paddle Paddle, Zoroarts

Paddle Paddle Paddle Releases New Racing Mode Update

Paddle Paddle Paddle has been given an all-new update this week, as players can compete in the brand-new Racing Mode right now

Article Summary Paddle Paddle Paddle adds chaotic new Racing Mode for up to four-player online or team competition.

Dodge traps, paddle through wild parkour, and race friends in unforgiving multiplayer obstacle courses.

Play solo or co-op, control one or both paddles, and brace for hilarious rage-inducing challenges.

Features include physics-based controls, speedrun timer, input rebinding, and adjustable checkpoints.

Developer Zoroarts and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released a new update for Paddle Paddle Paddle, as players can now compete in a new mode. The game has been given a new Racing Mode, which turns the obstacle course you already play in the game into a chaotic multiplayer race. You can compete with up to four players online, choosing to go individually or in teams of two against each other, as they have added a new sense of competition to the title. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is now live for free.

Paddle Paddle Paddle

Grab your paddles (and your patience) and set out on a stupidly long, lava-surrounded parkour adventure. In Paddle Paddle Paddle, you and/or a deeply regretting friend must paddle your way through swinging axes, weird wind, evil slopes, and that one jump you'll miss at least 27 times in a row … maybe more. One paddle each. Lava everywhere. You'll fall. You'll scream. You might cry. Good luck and embrace the salt. At the end of the journey? A legendary, mysterious, possibly pointless prize awaits. Maybe. If you ever get there. Probably not. This game will test your coordination, your sanity, and your friendships. You can either:

Play solo and control both paddles like some kind of multitasking god

Or play in local/online co-op, where each of you controls a paddle. Coordination is key. So is not yelling. Too much.

Physics-based paddling like in real life (sort of. not really.)

High Frustration factor (rage-quitting is a feature, not a bug)

Local & Online Co-op — destroy friendships from anywhere!

Speedrun Timer — for those who hate themselves

One giant handcrafted level with wacky biomes and checkpoint options (toggle them in Settings!)

Input Rebinding — because your keyboard will suffer

Settings with mercy — toggle checkpoints, fix controls, or just cry a little

