Posted in: Card Games, Games, Paizo, Tabletop | Tagged: Catalyst Game Labs, Runefire

Paizo Announces New Cooperative Deckbuilding Game Runefire

Paizo and Catalyst Game Labs have come together for a brand-new cooperative deckbuilding game called Runefire, based on Pathfinder.

Article Summary Paizo teams with Catalyst Game Labs to launch Runefire, a Pathfinder deckbuilder.

A crowdfunding campaign for Runefire is slated for later this year, with details in 2024.

Runefire offers a narrative adventure in the Pathfinder universe, enhancing player decisions.

The game engine from Crossfire and Dragonfire is refined for the ultimate Runefire experience.

Paizo announced they have partnered with Catalyst Game Labs to release a new cooperative deckbuilding game called Runefire. The game will be based on their TTRPG Pathfinder, as they bring their popular roleplaying game to this new system to make a fresh experience featuring settings and characters you're familiar with. The team will be launching a crowdfunding campaign sometime later this year, with behind-the-scenes details to come out throughout 2024. We have more info on the game for you here as we now wait to see what more they have in store for this one as the year goes on.

Runefire

Runefire combines the vast lore of the Pathfinder universe with the fast play of this narrative deckbuilding game. Players choose from several ancestries, from dwarf to elf, halfing to human, and assume one of the quintessential classes of cleric, rogue, fighter, or wizard. Equipped with weapons, spells, and magic items, players begin their adventure in the Inner Sea region, journeying through lands such as Cheliax, Numeria, Taldor, and more! Along the way, they can level up their characters, find additional equipment, learn new feats, and much more. All while experiencing a unique story where players' actions and decisions through each Adventure impact the next!

Runefire is built on the award-winning, critically acclaimed and bestselling game engine previously published as Crossfire for Shadowrun and as Dragonfire for Dungeons & Dragons. Building upon that legacy, Catalyst Game Labs is carefully crafting this new experience for those who love Golarion and Pathfinder. The game delves deep in the lore as well as the new Remastered Player Core, GM Core, and Monster Core to ensure the best experience. When players open a copy of Runefire at the table, regardless of what they enjoy playing—RPGs, deckbuilder games, or both—they'll find a complete box of fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!