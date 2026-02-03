Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Launches Winter's Wonder: Riffrocin' New Year

Palia has launched a new update with an event, as Winter’s Wonder: Riffrocin’ New Year takes on the Chinese New Year in its own way

Article Summary Palia kicks off Winter's Wonder: Riffrocin’ New Year, celebrating community with new events and rewards.

Enjoy the Luna New Year with festive games, Maji chest hunts, and exclusive stamp card prizes in Kilima Village.

Unlock custom Lunar decor, tints, nameplates, and new Ranching companion Roli, plus unique Path of the Shred rewards.

Join time-limited events like Reth's Soup-erb Bowl and browse new Premium Store outfits, tool skins, and pets.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 released a new holiday update on the players of Palia this week, as Winter's Wonder: Riffrocin' New Year is now live. The shorthand for this is that they're doing their own version of the Chinese New Year with their own festivities and activities, as well as the usual array of cosmetics and items to collect. We have the full rundown from the team here and a trailer as well, as the content is now live.

Palia – Winter's Wonder: Riffrocin' New Year

Riffrocin' New Year leans into celebration and community, offering players a fresh perspective on togetherness and community when we need it most. With returning Luna New Year festivities, expressive new customization options, and playful new activities, this update blends tradition with the nouvelle. Highlights from the update include:

Luna New Year Returns – The Kilima Village Fairgrounds light up once more as Luna New Year festivities return to Palia. Players can revisit familiar traditions like the Hot Pot game, hunt for Maji Treasure Chests in new locations, and earn refreshed Stamp Card rewards while celebrating the Year of the Riffroc.

The Kilima Village Fairgrounds light up once more as Luna New Year festivities return to Palia. Players can revisit familiar traditions like the Hot Pot game, hunt for Maji Treasure Chests in new locations, and earn refreshed Stamp Card rewards while celebrating the Year of the Riffroc. Luna New Year Decor, Tints, and Nameplates – Bring the celebration home with new Luna New Year Decor, including Soji screens, baskets, seasonal trinkets, and a charming Riffroc Plush. Players can also unlock new Celebration and Riffroc Tints, along with a Year of the Riffroc Nameplate, to show off their festive spirit.

Bring the celebration home with new Luna New Year Decor, including Soji screens, baskets, seasonal trinkets, and a charming Riffroc Plush. Players can also unlock new Celebration and Riffroc Tints, along with a Year of the Riffroc Nameplate, to show off their festive spirit. Path of the Shred – Drop-in with a brand-new Lunar Path packed with skater flair. The Path of the Shred offers up to 14 levels of free and Premium rewards, featuring street-ready rewards, all earnable with no expiration and full flexibility to progress at your own pace.

Drop-in with a brand-new Lunar Path packed with skater flair. The Path of the Shred offers up to 14 levels of free and Premium rewards, featuring street-ready rewards, all earnable with no expiration and full flexibility to progress at your own pace. Reth's Soup-erb Bowl – Players can celebrate the Big Game by grabbing ladles and cooking together in a new limited-time community event! From February 6 through February 18, Palians will team up to prepare soup (and soup-adjacent dishes!) to hit shared milestone goals and unlock tiered community rewards.

Players can celebrate the Big Game by grabbing ladles and cooking together in a new limited-time community event! From 6 through 18, Palians will team up to prepare soup (and soup-adjacent dishes!) to hit shared milestone goals and unlock tiered community rewards. Rock the New Roli – A new Ranching companion rolls onto the scene! The armored Roli produces salt and occasionally valuable Pink Salt, adding a flavorful new helper to Ranching life.

A new Ranching companion rolls onto the scene! The armored Roli produces salt and occasionally valuable Pink Salt, adding a flavorful new helper to Ranching life. Premium Store Updates – Celebrate in style with new Premium offerings, including the refined Elite Equestrian outfit, rugged Mountaineer collection, 90's-inspired Gardener collection, Year of the Riffroc Tool Skins and Glider, and the adorable aforementioned Roli Pet.

