Pandasaurus Games Announces Mind Up! Coming To North America

Pandasaurus Games revealed this week that they're bringing the European sensation Mind Up! over to North American audiences.

Pandasaurus Games announced today that they are bringing the European game Mind Up! to North America, as the game is coming next year. The game was released earlier this year in France, and hones in on the idea that players can come up with clever ways to win that aren't the same every game. The game utilizes a combination of strategy and numbers for players to get the greatest point total they can, with some of it relying on bluffing your opponents in what you have chosen. Basically, it gives everyone an equal chance at winning in different ways. We have more info on the game below, as they have confirmed it will be released on March 13, 2024. The game isn't even up for pre-order yet, but we do know it will run you $15.

"Mind Up! is a clever card game that'll leave you wanting more. You start with a line of cards on the table equal to the number of players. Each player will pick a card from their hand and simultaneously reveal it to make a new line right below. Order these cards from lowest to highest value. Players will then take the card directly above the one they just played and add it to their tableau. These cards will score points at the end of the round depending on their color and the order in which they were picked. The round ends once there is only one card left in players' hands, which will be added to their tableau accordingly. To begin a new round, the cards you played in your tableau become your hand. The game ends after three rounds, and the player with the most points wins!

It is easy to learn and play but implores an appropriate amount of strategy.

The optional game mode adds bonus objectives to make the game more complex.

