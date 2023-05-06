Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open Premieres At LudoNarraCon 2023 Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open makes its official debut with a free demo during LudoNarraCon 2023 this week.

Cellar Vault Games and Chorus Worldwide Games debuted their latest game as part of LudoNarraCon 2023, as you can play Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open. This is the latest installment of the anthology series that tells creepy tales inspired by Malaysian and Chinese myths. This one will take you down some unsettling roads as you experience it through the setting of a windowbox play. We got more info and a trailer below as the demo is available through May 11th.

"You are Ting, a young girl who is able to see the spirits around her. You form a remarkable friendship with a young ghost, Xiu, who is seeking peace. Together you will face challenges from both the real and the spirit worlds as you battle for your mind and morality and discover whether this power is a gift or a curse. Spanning five pivotal years of Ting's childhood, you will discover how her supernatural abilities make her different from her peers. Will you be able to come to terms with this power? Will you be able to help your family, friends, and those lost souls along the way? Competing spirits will vie for Ting's help, both guiding and misguiding you along the way, as they pursue their own conflicting agendas."

"In order for Ting to unravel the mystery at the heart of the emotional journey, you will need to navigate challenging conversations, save lost souls, solve compelling puzzles, and stealthily avoid dark spirits and other threats. Ting will also need to contend with her own family, on the verge of falling apart… where she might be its only salvation. Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open is presented in a stunning, living "paper theatre" style, inspired by the Joss-Papercraft of Southeast Asia. From its activities and locations to its characters and dialogue, the story is steeped in Malaysian tradition, culture, and folklore. You'll visit the Morning Markets, befriend an elderly monk, feast on Lok Lok and Nyonya Kuih at the Night Market, avoid the wandering spirits of the woods, and much more."