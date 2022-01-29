Paradox Interactive Releases Prison Architect: Perfect Storm

Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven dropped a new update into Prison Architect this week as players can now experience the Perfect Storm. This latest update throws a bit of chaos into the mix as players will have to deal with the unpredictability of nature. This content introduces calamities, such as lightning storms and other issues over the prison as you'll need to manage and overcome all of the issues that come with it. Such as power outages, infestations, freezing temperatures, and more. You'll need to maintain control and also provide comfort to the inmates so they don't die on your watch. We have more info on it below as you can get this content on PC and all three major consoles for $10.

Calamities can strike at any moment, lowering happiness and increasing unrest among the inmates. Wardens can train staff, apply for grants, and fortify their compound to control a calamity's impact on their prison. Players are incentivized to create a clean and safe environment for their inmates through calamity preparation, rewarding Wardens who keep their inmates comfortable. Wardens need to think creatively about solving problems, preventing disaster, and overcoming unexpected challenges. Riot Before the Storm: "Calamities," like Deep Freezes, Heatwaves, Rat Infestations, and Lightning Storms can cause structural damage, lower prison ratings, and wreak havoc in the compound.

Come Cell or High Water: Pest Control, Plumbers, Repairmen, and Road Maintenance Emergency Services are available for immediate relief from calamities. Electrician, Cold Control, Fire Safety, First Aid Training, and Pest Removal Training allow staff to mitigate damage and keep things running smoothly.

Granted Refuge: Grants for Disaster Relief, Heatwaves, Emergency Protocol, Subsidence, Advanced Staff Training and Utility Retrofit Grant fund much-needed preparations to help ride out Calamities.

Raining Rats and Dogs: Check current and forecasted weather conditions, and use weather prediction objects, to stay apprised of any impending disasters. Launching alongside the Perfect Storm expansion is a free content update for all players called The Tower. This update brings a variety of improvements to Prison Architect including, more foliage, floor types, search dogs, and much more. The Tower also introduces a Non Lethal Sniper Policy, allowing snipers to fire rubber bullets that knock inmates unconscious, but do not kill.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Prison Architect: Perfect Storm Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/x6epnWiYCG4)