Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Netmarble, Paragon: The Overprime

Paragon: The Overprime Receives New Tank Hero Terra

Netmarble revealed a new update for Paragon: The Overprime this week, debuting the game's latest tank hero Terra into the game.

Article Summary Netmarble introduces new tank hero Terra to Paragon: The Overprime.

Terra brings balance with her physical strength and Royal Guard skills.

New abilities include Ruthless Assault, Earth Slam, and Impregnable Fortress.

Update adds Terra cosmetics, new skins, enhanced Training Grounds, and sound revamps.

Netmarble revealed details about the game's latest update for Paragon: The Overprime, as the game is getting a new tank hero named Terra. The character is basically being added to bring a little bit of balance to the game and provide players with a new unmoveable force on the battlefield. You can find the full details about her below as the character has been added today with the latest update.

Paragon: The Overprime – Terra

Terra is known for her overwhelming physicality, strength, and skill in battle that she honed as a Royal Guardsman of the United States of Cortia. She first gained fame and became beloved for her outstanding performance in the defense of a village near Kathab. The Queen personally visited Terra and granted her knighthood as one of the Royal Guard's founding members. She now fights to uphold Cortia's honor and carry out the Queen's will, continuing to build on her legend on the battlefield. During the recent update introducing Boris, Terra immediately drew attention and speculation from PARAGON's fanbase when she also made her appearance in the game lobby.

Ruthless Assault : Swings an axe wide and spins around once to deal Physical Damage to all enemies within range.

: Swings an axe wide and spins around once to deal Physical Damage to all enemies within range. Earth Slam: Jumps and lands in the selected location to deal apply Physical Damage to enemies within range. A shockwave occurs upon landing.

Jumps and lands in the selected location to deal apply Physical Damage to enemies within range. A shockwave occurs upon landing. Impregnable Fortress: Removes all debuffs from herself and gains Shield as well as immunity to Crowd Control effects.

Along with Terra's debut, players can enjoy a number of cosmetic skin additions: a Master grade skin for Terra, a Hero grade skin for Terra and Rampage, as well as a Rare grade skin for Zena. Additionally, an enhanced Training Grounds, and revamped in-game sounds aim to elevate and immerse players further on the battlefield of Paragon: The Overprime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!