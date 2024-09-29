Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Billy Goat Entertainment, Parcel Corps, Secret Mode

Parcel Corps Release Date Moved To Early October

Parcel Corps finally has a new release date as the team confirmed the game will arrive for Pc and consoles in early October

Article Summary New release date for Parcel Corps set for October 3, 2024, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Indie game developer Billy Goat Entertainment and publisher Secret Mode have revealed the new release date for Parcel Corps, and it's closer than you expect. The game has now been confirmed for release on October 3, 2024, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, after being delayed the first time without a set date in mind. You can still play the free demo on Steam if you'd like, as we have a new trailer for you to enjoy above.

Parcel Corps

Skid onto the sun-kissed streets of New Island, where three bicycle courier corporations are vying to become the biggest, most profitable business in town! Pick a side then lock handlebars forming two-wheeled rivalries in pursuit of market share, influence, and a modest income. But this honest struggle to make ends meet is swiftly threatened by the arrival of Rich Villainé, CEO of crude oil exploration company Polar Petroleum PLC. Villainé's political ambitions place him on a collision course with New Island's bicycle messengers. As the details of his maniacal plan become clear, it will be up to you, humble player, to (checks notes) save the world! All while delivering delicious food, valuable parcels, and sensitive documents in 32 minutes or less.

