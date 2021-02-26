Paruzal Games Launches The Great Escape Virtual Escape Room Tourney

Paruzal Games will be holding a special kind of tournament soon as they have launched The Great Escape, a virtual Escape Room tournament. The event is being held to celebrate the company's first anniversary as teams from across the globe can compete in a bracketed tournament consisting of four (or more) unreleased Paruzal games. These will test your skills at puzzle-solving and adapting to ever-changing situations as a group. The winning team will be declared the fastest escape room team on the internet and receive a special prize that has yet to be revealed. You can read more about it below as the signups for the tournament will start on Saturday, February 27th.

Registration for Paruzal's Great Escape Birthday Tournament opens on Saturday, February 27 and will remain open through March 12, 2021. Interested teams will be apprised of tournament rules and must be ready to participate in Round One by scheduling their first session sometime between March 19 and April 9. The eight fastest teams from Round One will then face off in a series of brackets until a final team wins the Paruzal's Great Escape Birthday Tournament sometime in April. As a special bonus, registered teams in the U.S. will receive Paruzal welcome kits of game-related goodies to use during the games, including a series of puzzles to solve to receive 20% off a future Paruzal game. The tournament entry fee is $200 and covers all team members, any team size, for all of the event game titles – even if the team gets eliminated from the competition in one of the earlier rounds. Paruzal escape room puzzles are played via the free Zoom software. Each team member will need to download the Zoom software before playing. Teams that don't end up qualifying to play through the entire set of tournament rounds will still be able to play all the other games at their leisure.