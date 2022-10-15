PAX Unplugged 2022 Announces Exhibitors & Keynote Speakers

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed several new details for PAX Unplugged 2022, including the exhibitors as well as the keynote speakers. The Storytime Keynote this year will be led by The McElroy Brothers, Travis and Griffin, as they will take stage in the Main Theater on Friday, December 2nd, at 10:30AM ET. if you're not familiar with the two, they have created several pop culture podcasts, including My Brother, My Brother and Me, Til Death Do Us Blart, and The Adventure Zone, as well as helping found Polygon, being voice actors, and more. Meanwhile, the company dropped more info about Healthy & Safety Guidelines, as well as who will be participating this year. We got more info from the reveal and a quote from Jerry Holkins on the additions below.

"Visit fan-favorite tabletop developers and publishers, allowing fans to go hands-on with their latest and hottest upcoming releases, including The Pokemon Company, Games Workshop, developers and publishers of the legendary Catan games Catan Studio, creator of the strategic phenomenon Gloomhaven and its sequel Frosthaven Cephalofair, and many more. Experience both beloved and unannounced independent board games, role-playing games, miniatures, and card games with a massive show floor populated by Direwolf Digital, Queen Games, Northstar Games, Lucky Duck Games, Smirk & Dagger, Portal Games, and Alderac Entertainment (AEG), among others. PAX Unplugged attendees can count on a weekend brimming with excitement, with expert panels from popular content creators, personalities, and top tabletop game creators in the industry, as well as special play testing opportunities through Unpub, community meetups where fans can safely make new friends, and freeplay areas filled with countless classic and modern tabletop games."

"While all kinds of games are capable of bringing us together, board and tabletop games are capable of connecting people in a special way that some other games can't," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade. "We're excited to safely bring everyone back to The City of Brotherly Love with our health and safety requirements set in place for the wellbeing of the tabletop and Philadelphia communities."