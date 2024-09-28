Posted in: Games, PAX Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX Unplugged 2024 Reveals Official Exhibitor Lineup

PAX Unplugged 2024 has revealed the full list of exhibitors signed up to take part in this year's convention as it returns to Pennsylvania

ReedPop and Penny Arcade revealed the exhibitor lineup for PAX Unplugged earlier this week, as the event returns to Pennsylvania this December. This year's event will have more than 350 exhibitors, all of which you can read about on their website, as they will once again host one of the biggest tabletop gaming conventions in the United States. We have more info below, along with a quote from Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins, as the event will take place from December 6-8, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philidelphia.

PAX Unplugged 2024 – Exhibitor Lineup

Some of the biggest names in tabletop gaming will grace the exhibit hall, including Dice Throne (Marvel), Ravensburger (Disney Lorcana), CATAN Studio (Catan), R.Talsorian Games (Cyberpunk franchise), Chaosium (Call of Cthulhu), Renegade Game Studios (Vampire: The Masquerade), and Goodman Games (Dungeon Crawl Classics). In addition to the exciting exhibitors, PAX Unplugged features a packed schedule of panels and fan events. On Friday, the show kicks off with the Storytime keynote speech from Elizabeth Hargrave, the renowned game designer behind the award-winning title Wingspan. The Penny Arcade crew also returns with the latest Acquisitions Inc. live show! The full schedule, including new panels and events, will be announced soon.

Unplugged will also see the return of the always-popular Classic Cardboard area, where attendees can experience favorites from the pre-digital age. As with every PAX, the show will close with the final round of the Omegathon, the mega-tournament featuring tabletop games of all platforms and genres. Fans can also partake in community meetups and join freeplay areas featuring a variety of classic and modern games. New show features to look forward to this year include a puzzle room, megagames, an indie games night market, and more!

"I gotta be honest – I look forward to PAX Unplugged all year," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Child's Play, Penny Arcade, and PAX. "Don't tell the other shows."

