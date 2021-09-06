PAX West 2021: Images Of A Gaming Convention During A Pandemic

Over the weekend, I attended PAX West 2021, which as of this morning is in its last day closing out one of the more interesting experiences there. This is one of the first major conventions in the United States to return since COVID-19 practically shut everything down in March 2020. After having taken nearly a year and a half off and doing a number of their regular events online, Penny Arcade brought back PAX West with a number of different guidelines and restrictions. Primarily having face coverings everywhere, proof of vaccination required, and putting everything on a single floor space rather than all over the entire building. We'll have much more to say about PAX West later on as we recap all the booths we went to and more, but for now, here's our photo gallery of the event showing off what it was link being there, both in big crowds and in small.