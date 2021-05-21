PDXCON Remixed Confirms Victoria 3 Is In The Works

One of the biggest revealed to come out of PDXCON Remixed this week is that the company is finally making Victoria 3. For years the joke among gamers and journalists has been "is this the year they're finally going to make a game everyone is begging them to make?" Well, yes, that is indeed the case as the company announced a proper sequel to the series is on the way. A return to the Victorian Age as they will bring back the strategy series with improvements across the board to make it a more compelling experience. We have more info and an announcement trailer below, but don't get too excited just yet. The game doesn't even have a release year, meaning it's still so far in development, they can't even promise it in 2022. So you might be waiting on this one for a while.

After years of community requests and curiosity about the future of one of the company's iconic games, Victoria 3 is instantly one of the most highly anticipated grand strategy games in Paradox's history. Victoria 3 is a society simulator set in a time of great change. Track the needs and desires of national populations, each group with its own political and material preferences. Conservative factions may resist political reform as growing numbers of tradespeople and intellectuals push for a greater say in how the nation is run. Trade a wide range of goods on a global scale to make sure that needs are met at home, because if people are hungry and disenfranchised, revolution beckons. Deep Societal Simulation : Cultural, economic and ideological divisions compete for power and resources in one of Paradox's most detailed historical worlds.

Tend Your National Garden : Nurture your population, educating it and preparing it for the future, guaranteeing their prosperity and improving their happiness.

Wonders of the Industrial Age : Scientific and social progress give you the chance to improve the lives of your citizens.

Sophisticated Economic System : Import goods to keep costs low, export goods to enrich your citizens, and then tax that wealth to advance your plans.

Challenging Diplomacy : Maintain harmonious relations with your neighbors or provoke a crisis to grab valuable resources or force open new markets.

Political Dealmaking : Manage competing interests in your government, opening up new reforms but risking revolution if key voices are not heard.

Detailed and Living World: Cities grow and factories darken the landscape on a beautifully drawn map of the 19th century globe. Play any of dozens of nations from 1836 and try to claim your place in the sun.