Posted in: Disney+, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters Will Launch a Fortnite Island

Disney has a new Fortnite Island coming out next week, as players can dive into Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters to promote the TV show

Article Summary Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters Fortnite Island launches December 9 for an epic adventure.

Players explore Camp Half-Blood, discover their godly parent, and unlock divine powers.

Battle legendary monsters like the Minotaur and face challenges inspired by the books and show.

Join Percy, Annabeth, and Grover while completing quests, minigames, and unlocking new weapons.

Disney announced they have made a brand-new Fortnite Creative island that will launch next week, as you can drop in for Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters. This island is clearly being used to promote the second season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians, as you'll drop onto a customized location inspired by classic Greek mythology and influenced by the Rick Riordan book series that the Disney+ show was based upon. We have more details, a trailer, and screenshots here from the company about this new island, as it will officially launch on December 9, 2025. One day ahead of the Season Two premiere.

Fortnite – Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters

Launching on December 9, the Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters Fortnite island will invite players and fans to embark on an authentic Percy Jackson adventure across an island map inspired by Camp Half-Blood – the earthly sanctuary and training facility for the children of mortals and Greek gods. As newly arrived demigods, players must discover the identity of their godly parent, gain new divine powers, and ally with their fellow demigods for a climactic battle against Scylla and Charybdis on the Sea of Monsters. Along the way, players will meet familiar characters including Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, and complete multiple side-quests and activities inspired by moments from the first two seasons of the show, including: Defending the island from the Minotaur, the Laistrygonian Giants and other legendary creatures

Leveling up by acquiring new weapons infused with divine power

Training alongside your fellow demigods in fun and challenging minigames at the Archery Field, the Climbing Wall and the Combat Arena

"Seeing Percy Jackson and The Olympians within Fortnite has been a dream come true for us," said Dan Shotz, Executive Producer, Percy Jackson and The Olympians. "Players will be able to fully immerse themselves into our expanding world as they get claimed by an Olympian god, embark on an epic quest and fight iconic monsters from the Percy Jackson universe. Everything in Percy Jackson: Siege of Monsters was built with such incredible detail to honor our series on Disney+ as well as book readers around the world. I hope fans have as much fun exploring this world, as we did bringing the series to life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!