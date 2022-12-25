Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Atlus has released a new gameplay trailer for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, along with info to pre-order them. This re-released of both games will bring them to PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on January 19th, 2023. You can currently pre-order them both for $20 each via the publisher's website or through whatever retailer you're looking to get them from. The trailer itself shows off both titles and how they have gone out of their way to make these pop for a new generation of gamers who may not have had any exposure to the series prior to P5. Enjoy the trailer below!

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are also now available for pre-order! Both titles contain newly remastered graphics for a smoother gameplay experience, as well as quality-of-life improvements such as varying difficulty options, multiple language support, and a convenient new Suspend Save functionality. With more than 1 million units sold worldwide, the recent release of Persona 5 Royal has received a tremendous response and praise from fans in advance of the return of two more iconic Persona titles. There has never been a better time for longtime Persona fans and newcomers alike to jump into these timeless RPG classics and take their Persona journey even further.

Persona 3 Portable

If I say there's an hour "hidden" between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the "Dark Hour." Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened.

Persona 4 Golden

They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist's new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world.