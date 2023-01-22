Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Reveal New Launch Trailers Before you dive in and play Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, Atlus has a pair of trailers for you to check out.

Atlus has published a pair of launch trailers for both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden as both games have officially come out. There's been a long-time build-up for both of these titles making their way to the current generation of consoles, as they held a place in many a player's heart long before Persona 5 took over the world. Now you can celebrate both games as they are out, but before diving in, we got some new trailers to show them off properly. Enjoy!

"Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are also now available for pre-order! Both titles contain newly remastered graphics for a smoother gameplay experience, as well as quality-of-life improvements such as varying difficulty options, multiple language support, and a convenient new Suspend Save functionality. With more than 1 million units sold worldwide, the recent release of Persona 5 Royal has received a tremendous response and praise from fans in advance of the return of two more iconic Persona titles. There has never been a better time for longtime Persona fans and newcomers alike to jump into these timeless RPG classics and take their Persona journey even further."

Persona 3 Portable

"If I say there's an hour "hidden" between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the "Dark Hour." Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened."

Persona 4 Golden

"They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist's new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world."