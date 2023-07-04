Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime expo, Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload Drops New Gameplay Trailer At Anime Expo 2023

Check out the latest trailer for Persona 3 Reload from Anime Expo 2023, as we wait for Atlus to give it a proper release date.

Atlus came out swinging with some reveals at Anime Expo 2023 this year, as they showed off a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload. This particular trailer came out during the ATLUS Presents: The Official Persona 3 Reload Panel, as the team showed off the new voice actors from the game, including Heather Gonzalez (Yukari Takeba), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi), Zeno Robinson (Junpei Iori), Aleks Le (Protagonist) and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru Kirijo). We also got a pretty decent look at how the gameplay and the graphics look this time around as they have revitalized the game in more than one way. Looks like old fans will get a refresh while new players will have an experience unique to the series. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to see when in Early 2024 the game will come out

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Play the game like never before with a revamped battle system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over, and much more. Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart! Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature-stylish UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities from exploring the Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

