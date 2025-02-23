Posted in: Atlus, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Releases Vinyl Soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- is getting a vinyl soundtrack, set to be released through iam8bit sometime in Fall 2025

Article Summary Atlus and iam8bit release Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- on vinyl this Fall.

The vinyl features dual-colored discs celebrating Aigis and Metis' bond.

Drew Wise creates the cover art, reimagining the Persona 3 Reload design.

Pre-orders are open until March 20, priced at $43, shipping Fall 2025.

Atlus has partnered with iam8bit again for a new vinyl soundtrack, as Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- will have an album out this year. This release will feature several tracks from this particular DLC of the remastered game, as they are presented on two dual-colored discs (light yellow/clear and red/black), which have been chosen to "celebrate the bond between Aigis and Metis." Along with this new soundtrack, the team at iam8bit has also re-stocked the previously released Persona 3 Reload 4xLP vinyl soundtrack collection, so you can get them together. Pre-orders are now opena and will close on March 20, as you can get this for $43, set to ship sometime this Fall.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- Vinyl Soundtrack

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-, like its forefather Persona 3 FES, places a coda on the base game's narrative while remixing and reimagining its core mechanics. Persona 3 deuteragonist Aigis takes center stage and brings with her a fresh perspective on the game's compelling combat, world, and aesthetic. And, of course, in true Persona fashion, the soundtrack for Episode Aigis features both remixes from Persona 3 and brand-new classics from the legendary Atlus Sound Team alike. Make no mistake; this soundtrack is an important part of the overall Persona canon, and we at iam8bit knew it demanded the full vinyl treatment.

The Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- 2xLP is packed with banger after banger from the DLC. We've pressed it on two dual-colored split discs: one light yellow and clear and the other red and black. To celebrate the relationship at the core of Episode Aigis, we've dubbed this colorway Aigis and Metis Vinyl. Plus, we tapped Persona series stalwart Drew Wise to craft the gorgeous cover art designed to — what else? — remix and reimagine the cover for our Persona 3 Reload vinyl. Don't miss your chance to take this one home.

