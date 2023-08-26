Posted in: Atlus, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload Reveals New Gamescom Trailer & Pre-Order

Atlus revealed a brand new trailer for Persona 3 Reload at Gamescom 2023, along with a release date and pre-order info.

Atlus had a few surprises coming out of Gamescom 2023, as they revealed a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload and put the game up for pre-order. The game has been teased for a minute now as they are looking to bring players back to the classic RPG with all-new graphics, mechanics, and gameplay, specifically targeting modern gamers to check out what was one of the defining titles in the series. This particular trailer shows off a lot more of the gameplay, giving you a better idea of the experience you're set to have this time around. We also got info about the game's release date and pre-order info, as it will be coming out on February 1st, 2024, for PC via Steam as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, along with Xbox Game Pass on Day 1. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI."

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

