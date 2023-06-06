Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator, GIANTS Software

Farming Simulator 22 Releases New Multiplayer Modes

Get ready for both multiplayer and esports fun in Farming Simulator 22, as GIANTS Software has releases several new modes.

GIANTS Software revealed this week they have launched new multiplayer modes for Farming Simulator 22, some of which are tied to their esports league. The team had released the free 1.10 Update for the game, giving you several upgrades to its multiplayer component with new competitive modes for everyone to try. The big two are the Bale Stacking Mode and Arena Mode, which are now available on PC and consoles, as they will be featured in the SFL in their upcoming competitions. We have more info on it all below.

Stacking Bales for the Highscore

What started out as a joyful highlight at international gaming events, is now playable at home with up to six players competing: stacking square bales of straw on a trailer while a timer applies the same pressure as a high-performance bale press that plays a major role in the Arena Mode. Both are now accessible through the esports entry in the main menu of Farming Simulator 22.

Team-Based Arena Mode Requires Strategy

Known from the FSL, the Arena Mode opens up to everyone, without the requirement of registering for the international esports league. Two teams, consisting of up to three players each, compete for the high score by harvesting wheat, pressing bales, and delivering them to their barn. Additional layers of tactical gameplay are ensured through a pick & ban phase, randomized power-ups, and multiple strategic approaches possible. There's also a training mode to make it easy for everyone to check it out – even on their own.

Farming Simulator League: Season 5 Starting Soon

With the competitive multiplayer modes officially available, the esports league transitions onto Farming Simulator 22. Season 5 resumes live on stage at FarmCon 23, taking place on July 1st & 2nd in Lauingen, Germany. With HELM AG, a new main sponsor powers the FSL, and participating teams look forward to a prize pool worth 200,000 Euros. Anyone interested in joining the league after testing their skills in Farming Simulator 22, can register a team.

