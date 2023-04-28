Pokémon TCG Announces Paldea-Themed Collector's Chest Pokémon TCG announced the Paldea-themed 2023 Collector’s Chest which will include holographic versions of the Starters from Paldea Evolved.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the new 2023 Collector's Chest. This chest will be released on August 4th, and it will retail for $29.99. It will include holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023: