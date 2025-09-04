Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: persona 5, Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Has Released Update 2.0

Version 2.0 of Persona5: The Phantom X has been released with a ton of new events, rewards, new additions, and more content to explore

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X launches Update 2.0 with new story chapter and gameplay features

Chapter 3: Unconditional Love introduces Riko Tanemura, new events, and exclusive rewards

5★ Ren Amamiya returns alongside new Phantom Thief Ayaka Sakai with unique abilities

Kichijoji area, new tasks for rewards, and updated Synergy storylines now available

Atlus has dropped a massive update for Persona5: The Phantom X, as players can now check out Version 2.0 with a bunch of new content. The big addition is that of Chapter 3: Unconditional Love, which brings with it a new story, new features, new special events, and new gacha characters such as Riko Tanemura. We also see the return of Persona 5's protagonist Ren Amamiya, which will have fans of the series excited. We have all the notes from the team below as the content is now live.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Update 2.0

Chapter 3: Unconditional Love

"When did I abandon my true self?" The Protagonist has awakened the power of his other self, his Persona, and become a Phantom Thief. He forms a band of Phantom Thieves who are also Persona users to save innocent people from evildoers who evade justice, stealing their distorted desires and changing their hearts. As the Phantom Thieves grow increasingly famous among the public, a mysterious new teacher is appointed at the Protagonist's school. The group remains on high alert as this figure lurks the school grounds and manipulates the students. Meanwhile, Riko Tanemura of the Disciplinary Committee begins to notice the school's gradual distortions and questions what is truly happening.

Log in to the game for 7 days by Oct 22, 2025 6:59 PM (PDT) to receive 20 Platinum Tickets (usable for certain Contracts/gacha) and 20 Platinum Milicoins (usable for certain Arms Deals). In addition, you'll also receive 60 Phantom Thief Cognitite Shards, a new item that can Awaken 5★ Phantom Thieves such as Ren Amamiya, Yui, and Minami Miyashita, along with 1,000 Meta Jewels.

Comeback: 5★ Phantom Thief Ren Amamiya Returns

The 5★ Phantom Thief Ren Amamiya makes a Comeback to Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts: The Phantom Magician, and the Ren Amamiya-only 5★ weapon Phoenix Dagger will be featured again in Most Wanted for Arms Deals: Silent Pistol. Don't miss this chance to recruit Ren Amamiya to your team!

Main Story Chapter 3: Unconditional Love Phase 1 Released

At Kokatsu Academy, where the protagonist is enrolled, an educational consultant arrives with plans to reform the school's policies. Advocating a modern sense of "righteousness," the consultant sets about improving the academy, but over time, the relationship between teachers and students begins to warp, and the school slowly transforms into something unsettling. Riko Tanemura, an exceptional student and chair of the disciplinary committee, while being swept up in the "distortions born of righteousness" brought about by these reforms, gradually starts to perceive the strange changes taking hold. How will the protagonist, Riko, and their allies stand against the "false righteousness" of an enemy who no one else recognizes as evil?

Riko Tanemura (Code name: Wind) joins the group in Chapter 3

A support character who acts as the party's commander and strategist, leading them to land flashy All-Out Attacks. Even when not targeting an enemy's Weakness, she can lower the enemy's Down Points, and at the start of battle, she boosts the entire party's HP, Attack, and Defense. She also possesses the ability to increase All-Out Attack damage by as much as 60%.

Chapter 3: Unconditional Love Release Event

Play the new content added in Ver. 2.0 and complete goals to earn up to 1,280 Meta Jewels, as well as the event-exclusive item Mizuhiki Knots and other rewards. Collect Mizuhiki Knots to get the Riko Tanemura-only 4★ weapon Red Plum Blossom as well as the materials needed to fully upgrade it. The event will be live until Oct. 22 at 6:59 PM PT.

Addition of Kichijoji Area

A new area called Kichijoji has been added alongside Chapter 3 of the Main Story. This new area brings more ways to enjoy city life, such as new part-time jobs, as well as the chance to meet new characters and learn their stories.

New 5★ Phantom Thief: Ayaka Sakai

The new 5 ★Phantom Thief Ayaka Sakai will be featured in Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts, where the appearance rate for certain Phantom Thieves is increased. An exclusive weapon can be obtained through Arms Deals: Silent Pistol.

Most Wanted Phantom Idol Contracts: Dazzling Encore

Most Wanted Phantom Thief: 5★ Ayaka Sakai (Code Name: Chord). Specializing in single-target buffs, she can turn an ally into a Costar, granting them an attack power boost, as well as significantly strengthening that ally's Highlight effect. She's able to instantly activate an ally's Highlight, ignoring the Highlight Gauge and cooldown times, and significantly increase the damage dealt by that Highlight.Plus, she can pump up the Gauge's fill rate, allowing Highlights to be activated at a quicker tempo. Duration: Until 6:59 PM on Oct 8, 2025 (PDT)

Ayaka Sakai's Synergy Story

The Synergy character interaction feature has been updated with a new story for Ayaka Sakai. Depending on your choices, you might even have a chance to date her! We hope you enjoy the story.

New Feature to Earn Items: Tasks

Once your Player Level reaches 20, you'll be able to use the Tasks feature, where you can send eligible allies to complete Tasks and receive rewards after a set amount of time. There are different types of requests, such as daily and weekly, with different time requirements and rewards. Use this feature to get Meta Jewels, Thief's Cognitite Shards, and maybe even something special from an exclusive Task.

