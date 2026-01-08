Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: persona 5, Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Releases Version 3.0 Update

Persona5: The Phantom X has revealed everything for the latest major content update, as Version 3.0 has been launched today

Article Summary Persona5: The Phantom X Version 3.0 launches with new storyline, event, and Palace to explore.

Frostgale Kotone debuts as a 5★ Most Wanted Phantom Idol with her Persona, Terpsichore.

Mindscape system expands, introducing new skill enhancements and powerful stat upgrades.

Exclusive Abyss Fang weapon, new missions, and major rewards added for players to unlock.

SEGA and Atlus have officially launched Version 3.0 for Persona5: The Phantom X this morning, bringing Chapter 3: Unconditional Love Phase 3 to the forefront of the game. This is a ton of content under one release as you're getting a new storyline and event, new Most Wanted contracts, a new Mindscape expansion, a new weapon, new special missions, and more. We have all the details from the developers here as the content is now live.

Persona5: The Phantom X – Version 3.0

Frostgale Kotone Most Wanted Contracts – Frostgale Kotone will be premiering as a 5★ Most Wanted Phantom Idol as well as her Persona, Terpsichore. 4★ Most Wanted Phantom Idols Chizuko Nagao, Kayo Tomiyama and Lufel will also make their debuts.

Frostgale Kotone will be premiering as a 5★ Most Wanted Phantom Idol as well as her Persona, Terpsichore. Unconditional Love Phase 3 Release Event – Players can progress through Main Story Chapter 3: Unconditional Love to unlock and explore new Main Story content and a new Palace. After unlocking the Main Story: Unconditional Love Phase 3, new explorable areas will be unlocked in the Story Palace. Main rewards will be Meta Jewels, Plum Blossom Dango, Joy Medals, and training materials. Event missions include: Main Story: Progress through the new Main Story to get rewards Metaverse Exploration: Explore the new Palace and earn rewards Visions of Ruin: Defeat powerful enemies in the new Palace to obtain rewards. Trial of the Astrolabe Missions: Take on the new battle content, Trial of the Astrolabe, to further strengthen your Mindscape and get rewards.

Players can progress through Main Story Chapter 3: Unconditional Love to unlock and explore new Main Story content and a new Palace. After unlocking the Main Story: Unconditional Love Phase 3, new explorable areas will be unlocked in the Story Palace. Main rewards will be Meta Jewels, Plum Blossom Dango, Joy Medals, and training materials. Event missions include: Thieves' Secrets: Mont's Special Missions – From the Metaverse > Thieves' Secrets menu, players can participate in Mont's Special Missions in Normal, Challenge, and Limited modes. In Normal, the 5★ Phantom Thief Frostgale Kotone will always be part of your party, as a free trial. The First Clear Rewards for each stage include Meta Jewels and training materials. Moreover, Challenge mode First Clear Rewards include Meta Jewels and Joy Medals, while Limited Mode features rewards such as Fragrance of Iris, Purple Crystal, Skill Incense M, and Secret Tickets.

From the Metaverse > Thieves' Secrets menu, players can participate in Mont's Special Missions in Normal, Challenge, and Limited modes. In Normal, the 5★ Phantom Thief Frostgale Kotone will always be part of your party, as a free trial. The First Clear Rewards for each stage include Meta Jewels and training materials. Moreover, Challenge mode First Clear Rewards include Meta Jewels and Joy Medals, while Limited Mode features rewards such as Fragrance of Iris, Purple Crystal, Skill Incense M, and Secret Tickets. New Wonder-Exclusive Weapon: Abyss Fang – Abyss Fang and Abyss Fang Shards are included in the Dam Palace exploration rewards. At the Companio Coin Exchange Shop, players can trade 500 Companio Coins for 1 Abyss Fang Shard (limit 1). Additionally, at the Star Crystal Exchange Shop, players can trade 500 Star Crystals for 1 Abyss Fang Shard (limit 1).

Abyss Fang and Abyss Fang Shards are included in the Dam Palace exploration rewards. At the Companio Coin Exchange Shop, players can trade 500 Companio Coins for 1 Abyss Fang Shard (limit 1). Additionally, at the Star Crystal Exchange Shop, players can trade 500 Star Crystals for 1 Abyss Fang Shard (limit 1). Mindscape Expansion – The inner ring of Mindscape can now be unlocked! When players unlock the outer stat‑boost ring, they can then use the corresponding materials to unlock either enhanced skills or enhanced stats. Skill enhancement strengthens a Phantom Thief's skills. Skills can be further upgraded using Stardust Gems and Venus Gems, which can be obtained in Trial of the Astrolabe.

The inner ring of Mindscape can now be unlocked! When players unlock the outer stat‑boost ring, they can then use the corresponding materials to unlock either enhanced skills or enhanced stats. Skill enhancement strengthens a Phantom Thief's skills. Skills can be further upgraded using Stardust Gems and Venus Gems, which can be obtained in Trial of the Astrolabe. Lufel's "Business" Plan EX – A new Lufel's "Business" Plan unlocks after completing all missions in Lufel's "Business" Plan IV. Completing each mission grants rewards such as Meta Jewels and training materials. After completing all missions, players will also receive 1 Special 5★ Weapon Case.

