Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Debuts New Waker Class

SEGA revealed new images and a little bit of info on the next new character class to come to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis with the Waker. The company revealed the new class last month at ARKS EXPO 2022, which, if you didn't know, is the biggest gathering of Phantasy Star fans held in Tokyo every year. But now we're starting to find out what the class is all about. According to the info released, the Waker is a class that uses the Harmonizer to summon Familiars, bringing them out a lot faster than others normally would. Which makes them a slightly more dangerous class to deal with on the battlefield, but also leaves them more vulnerable to attacks since they're relying on another creature to do the work. No official date has been set for it to be added to the game, but we know it'll probably be before the end of 2022.

Waker has three Photon Life Forms, called Familiars, that support them in combat: Fredran, Wulfen, and Marmelo. Unlike pets, Familiars do not need to be fed or raised. Players can use the Harmonizer to easily interchange their fighting style from ranged attack, short-range combat, and defense. Both Fredran and Wulfen can be summoned with Photon Arts. While Fredran specializes in long-range attacks, Wulfen prefers to get up close and personal. Marmelo can be summoned with Weapon Actions and can defend against enemy attacks as well as dish out powerful counterattacks. The Harmonizer has its own gauge system called the Harmonizer Focus. Each familiar has a different Harmonizer Focus Gauge which fills up when attacking or defending against enemies. By consuming Fredran and Wulfen's Focus Gauge, the two can combine forces to unleash their powerful special move, Familiar Harmony.