Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Holds Sonic The Hedgehog Collab

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has a Sonic The Hedgehog collab happening right now, with a new event kicking off this week

SEGA launched a new collaboration this month in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the game is celebrating the 34th Anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog. This is probably one of the most obvious cross-promotional things they've done in a while, because who celebrates the 34th of anything? Really. It's SEGA promoting SEGA for the sake of doing it, and this is the reason they came up with. We both applaud them for the content, but also can't help but point out how blatantly obvious it is that this is to get Sonic fans to come play the game. We have more details on the collab below, including an event that kicks off this week.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis x Sonic The Hedgehog

Players can log in to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis for exclusive rewards that include acrylic stand-style Build Parts featuring Sonic, Tails, Dr. Eggman, Knuckles, Amy, and Shadow, as well as Special Scratch Tickets, SG, and GP. Speeding through is the AC Scratch Ticket: Sonic Style Heroines, which features a collection of Sonic, Shadow, and Tails-themed outfits for Aina, Manon, and Nadereh. But that's not all! There will also be a Motion Change item to be based on Shadow's Doom Wing, stamps, Build Parts, and new hairstyles for Aina, Manon, and Nadereh.

The Sonic Super Festa will kick off on June 10th to commemorate Sonic's 34th anniversary with a weeklong Rare Drop Rate +100% boost! On Sonic's birthday, June 23rd, the Rare Drop Rate boost will increase to +240%. When combined with the PSO2 Day boost, the total boost will reach an incredible +340%! Players with an active Premium Set can enjoy an even bigger boost, so make the most of this special occasion.

Starting June 18th, the Limited-time Quests "Special Training: Sonic Sprint" and "Special Training: Shadow Sprint" will alternate daily in celebration of Sonic's birthday. These quests are blasts from the past, but with a twist, featuring new enemies and enemy levels. Dash through Halpha, gathering Rings and Chaos Emeralds and racking up as many Quest Points as you can. The more Chaos Emeralds and Quest Points players collect, the stronger they'll become, so aim for maximum upgrades to take on the boss enemy at the end. The background music for Special Training: Shadow Sprint has also been updated.

There will also be a Special Scratch called the Sonic Collab SP Scratch. This Scratch Ticket features previously released Sonic-themed items. Collect SP Scratch Tickets as rewards from Limited-time Quests. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for these Limited-time Quests. Complete these Tasks to get Titles, the hairstyle Side Fringe Off-Center Perm, accessories like Arm Wrap: Red and Giant T Sword Unit, and more. Keep an eye out for the Sonic's Birthday 2025 Keyword Gift giveaway. Starting on Sonic's birthday, players who type SONIC_34th_Anniv. in-game will receive 34 Sonic Collab SP Scratch Tickets.

