Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals 5th Anniversary Plans

SEGA revealed their plans for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis' 5th Anniversary, as they got a new event and several rewards

Article Summary Celebrate PSO2 New Genesis 5th Anniversary with exciting in-game events and rewards this spring.

Enjoy a Rare Drop Rate +100% boost and special gifts until April 1 in PSO2 Global.

Blooming with new quests, meet legendary Rappies and earn seasonal rewards during Spring '25.

Revamp your look with Revival AC Scratch Tickets and enjoy punk rock-themed items.

SEGA released a new NSG Headline livestream today for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as they discussed plans for the game's 5th Anniversary. The team confirmed that they will hold a limited-time Spring '25 event, along with a special Phantasy Star Online 2 Global 5th Anniversary event, celebrating the game in several ways over the course of the spring. They also gave players more information on new updates, the current operations of the game, new campaigns, and more. Enjoy the video here along with the dev notes below.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – 5th Anniversary

The PSO2 Global 5th Anniversary is being celebrated in-game now! Enjoy a Rare Drop Rate +100% boost for all quests and receive special weekly gifts and Spring '25 Special Scratch Tickets through April 1. From March 5 through March 18, Big Bang Scratch Ticket (Silver) will be added to the Scratch Count Bonus. Starting March 19, play Limited-time Quests and get Star Gems, items to sell for N-Meseta, and Big Bang Scratch Tickets (Silver). Available March 11, a buffet of items from the past, such as eyes, eyelashes, makeup, Body Paints, and more, will be included in the Revival AC Scratch Ticket: Multi Remix Line.

The Limited-time Event Spring '25 blooms on March 5. Central City is covered in spring decorations and Region Mags don their seasonal attire. Meet Hululu Rappy, Hululu Emperappy, and Hululu Great Rappy! Get a bouquet of items with your points at the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop. A revamped version of the Limited-time Quest: Flurry of Flowers Clean-up Op '25 returns with completely new enemies, updated Trials, and refined play mechanics. Complete the quest during the campaign period to earn Treasure Scratch 8 Tickets. Take down Petalstorm Thunder Banser and Petalstorm Thunder Banshee! Navigator Xiandy is rocking a punk outfit to show off AC Scratch Ticket: Punk Rock Pulse, featuring punk-rock leather jackets, Gothic outfits, emotes, Rokgirtar, and more.

