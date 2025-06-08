Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metronomik, No Straight Roads 2, NSR2, Shueisha Games

Action Musical Adventure Game No Straight Roads 2 Announced

No Straight Roads 2 has been announced, as the original musical adventure game is getting a proper sequel with an all-new story

Article Summary No Straight Roads 2 brings back Mayday and Zuke for a global, music-driven action adventure in 2026.

Play as four bandmates, each with unique musical styles and combat abilities for dynamic gameplay.

Explore diverse music-inspired worlds and battle new genre-blending musical megastars around the globe.

Enjoy an expanded rhythm-action system, a custom tour van, and a star-studded soundtrack lineup.

Indie game developer Metronomik and publisher Shueisha Games revealed their highly anticipated sequel, No Straight Roads 2 (NSR2), is on the way. This was one of our favorite games in the past decade, and the format and story had so much potential when the original was released in 2020. So we had a hunch the team might come back to this one, and we've never been happier to be hopeful about an IP. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the action-music adventure will be coming in 2026.

No Straight Roads 2

Get ready to turn it up to 11! Join rock rebels Mayday and Zuke as they hit the road to climb the international charts and battle a new wave of musical megastars. This time, Bunkbed Junction isn't alone—two new playable bandmates join the band, each with their own distinct musical style and gameplay mechanics. Start a world tour and celebrate musical diversity and discover new sounds in NSR2! The follow-up to the cult-favorite rhythm-action title expands everything… it means bigger cities, more dynamic battles, deeper mechanics, and a genre-diverse soundtrack to rock the world.

Four Playable Characters – Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles.

Mayday and Zuke return and now joined by two new musical heroes with their own instruments, abilities, and fighting styles. Switch Characters in Real Time – Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat.

Seamlessly swap between bandmates to solve environmental puzzles, access unique areas, and chain powerful combos in combat. Explore a Global Stage – Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages.

Journey beyond Vinyl City to explore diverse music-inspired worlds: from jazzy skylines and digital utopias to folk forests and rebellious rock stages. Crazy New Soundtrack – Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists.

Featuring music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, Midas Klare (Inverted Silence) plus surprise guest artists. Rhythm-Infused Combat vs Genre-Bending Boss Battles – Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew.

Challenge musical titans from around the world in theatrical, over-the-top encounters full of style and unleash flashy power moves, and engage in collaborative link attacks with your crew. Customize Your Tour Van – Travel the world in your trusty tour van, upgrade it as the story goes, and uncover rival bands.

