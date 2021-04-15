Phantasy Star Online 2 To Collaborate With Sword Art Online In May

Some cool news from SEGA today as Phantasy Star Online 2 will be holding a special collaboration event with Sword Art Online in May. Two of the series' most popular and iconic characters will be making their way into the game as Asuna and Kirito will arrive on May 14th. But this isn't just a character addition as they will have their own story event and more for you to interact with for a short period of time. We have a few more details below from today's reveal as we wait to get some footage of their arrival.

"Kirito and Asuna from Sword Art Online are very familiar with living in an MMORPG, and we now welcome them to explore the world of our own world of PSO2," shared Fred White from PSO Team Global. "They'll be bringing a lot of special rewards and items like outfits, hairstyles, voice tickets, and weapons for players to collect to commemorate their time here."

Asuna and Kirito have logged into Phantasy Star Online 2 to explore the world and make new friends! Players can find them in the Shopping Plaza and if they gain their favor, they may receive their Partner Cards. They may even have a few special requests and rewards. All items and rewards are earnable in-game and are not tied to AC Scratch, so they are available for everyone who participates. During this Collaboration Story Event, ARKS will witness an original PSO2 story that features the main characters of Sword Art Online as they make their way through the world of PSO2. Complete a Client Order from Asuna or Kirito and an event will occur in the Lobby to progress the story. The Story Quests will also reward players with exclusive Emotes and other items. Be sure to check these out at the Quest Counter (or re-watch them), as they are only available for a limited time!