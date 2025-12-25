Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anotherindie, Philna Fantasy, Sailike Game

Philna Fantasy Confirmed For Steam Release in Mid-January

A brand-new classic pixel art RPG called Philna Fantasy is coming to PC, as the game will be released for Steam next month

Article Summary Philna Fantasy launches on Steam in mid-January, blending classic RPG mechanics with fresh, pixel art style.

Choose from Berserker, Ranger, Chrono Mage, or Assassin with customizable skill trees and playstyles.

Explore nine hand-crafted dungeons filled with puzzles, secrets, and hidden treasures for true adventurers.

Replay dungeons to collect rare loot, craft equipment, and unlock powerful Magic Cards for unique tactics.

Indie game developer Sailike Game and publisher Anotherindie have confirmed the release date for their latest game, Philna Fantasy. This is a new RPG title that takes classic genre mechanics and meshes them with pixel art designs into a modern tale, as you choose from one of four classes to head off on an adventure to save the world from an invading force of shadows. You can check out the latest trailer here, as it will arrive on Steam on January 15, 2026.

Philna Fantasy

An adventurer from an alien planet accidentally lands on the continent of Votland, and so begins the Philna Fantasy. Explore the world through battles and puzzle solving, choose the right equipment and skills to build your character, and finally face the shadows invading the world. In Philna Fantasy, combat isn't just about swinging swords—it's your personal playground of combat styles! Choose your path: Become a Berserker tearing through the battlefield, a Ranger picking off foes from afar, a Chrono Mage controlling the flow of battle, or a Assassin striking from the shadows.

Each class has a deep skill tree that lets you mix and match abilities to create your own unique playstyle. Whether you seek hardcore challenges or a laid-back adventure, the four difficulty settings will pave the way for a journey that's both thrilling and fun. Step into nine large, hand-crafted dungeons—each one not only a battlefield but a maze full of secrets. Hidden chests, clever mechanisms, secret passages… only by using your wits and special abilities unlocked along the way can you solve every puzzle and uncover treasures meant only for true explorers. Every breakthrough brings that "aha!" moment of discovery！

Enjoy replaying dungeons without the burnout! Monsters randomly drop gear of varying rarity, while materials collected inside can be used to craft equipment, socket gems, or brew potions. Defeating monsters may drop unique materials used to unlock corresponding Magic Cards. Insert these cards into the belt to activate powerful effects, whether boosting damage, improving exploration efficiency, or gaining special resource bonuses. Mix and match to create your own signature tactics.

