Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 48: Leafeon Illustration Leafeon features on a gorgeous Special Illustration Rare from the Pokémon TCG special expansion Crown Zenith, released January 2023.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

This was one of the first Special Illustration Rares revealed for Crown Zenith's Japanese equivalent, VSTAR Universe, before we even knew what this card type was. This gorgeous Leafeon card was first leaked back in August 2022, at a time when we assumed these would also be called Alternate Arts. Now that we see the card in all of its glory, it is right up there in quality with the famous Leafeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. This Special Illustration Rare is illustrated by Jiro Sasumo, showcasing Leafeon in an indoor garden surrounded by beautiful flowers and glass displays. Sasumo was the winner of the 2nd Pokémon TCG Illustration Grand Prix and initially delivered his winning Charizard promo as his first published card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.