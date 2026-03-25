Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, PAX East | Tagged: marvel, PAX East 2026, PAX XP, penny arcade, ReedPOP, Second Dinner Studios

Marvel Snap Teams With PAX East For Convention Exclusive

If you happen to be going to PAX East this week, Marvel Snap has partnered with organziers to give those using PAX XP a special exclusive

Article Summary Marvel Snap partners with PAX East 2026 for a unique in-app Gambit exclusive and prize bundle.

Activate your badge and use the PAX Nav App to compete in the PAX XP AR-driven scavenger hunt.

Join Team Gabe or Team Tycho, collect XP points, and compete for prizes including a ROG Ally X.

Scan QR codes at event stations to unlock story chapters, digital rewards, and mystery prizes onsite.

Second Dinner Studios have teame dup with Penny Arcade and ReedPop to offer up something special from Marvel Snap during PAX East 2026. As you can see here, attendees who activate their badges and use the PAX Nav App to play the PAX XP game will get a special Gambit item, totally free. All you have to do is join the game, pick Team Gabe or Team Tycho, and then compete in a variety of AR events around the convention to collect virtual trophies. But all you have to do is register, and you can automatically claim the Marvel Snap PAX XP Prize bundle, as well as enter the daily drawing to win a ROG Ally X. We have more details about it all for you here, as PAX East 2026 runs from March 26-29 in Boston.

Collect Your Marvel Snap Exclusive and More During PAX East 2026

PAX Arcadia

There is another world beyond what you can see…The World of Arcadia! Scattered around the show, you'll see a series of stations with the PAX XP Logo. Use the mobile app to scan QR codes at XP stations to unlock a narrative, a game, or something else entirely. If you can unlock every chapter, swing by the Info Booth in the main lobby to collect a mystery prize! Keep in mind, these stations won't work unless you activate your badge, so start there!

Gabe V. Tycho

Upon registering for PAX XP, you'll be automatically drafted to either Team Gabe or Team Tycho. Battle head to head for points by collecting as many stops as you can! At the end of the show, the winning team is announced, and one lucky member of the team has a chance to win a pair of 4-Day Badges to PAX East 2024!

Prize Stations

Win swag and prizes from some of the sponsored stations around the show! Once your badge is activated, use the PAX Nav app to scan QR codes to get complimentary digital prizes from Marvel Snap and Once Upon a Galaxy, and a daily entry for a chance to win a ROG Ally X!

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